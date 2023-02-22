Ayodhya to be developed as model solar city: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that Ayodhya will be developed as a model solar city and an international sports complex will also come up in the temple town. The ongoing road widening project in Ayodhya will be completed in the next two years. (HT file)

Adityanath also announced that Ayodhya’s model of solar project will be replicated in other cities. The state government has made a provision of ₹317 crore in the budget for implementing the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy-2022.

The ongoing road widening project in Ayodhya will be completed in the next two years, assured the state government in the budget 2023-24. Three stretches of road are being widened in Ayodhya as part of the Ayodhya development plan along with the construction work of Ram Mandir.