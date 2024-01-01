Ayodhya-ANVT Vande Bharat to commence commercial services from Jan 4

After its grand flag-off at Ayodhya, the newly launched Ayodhya-Anand Vihar round-trip route is scheduled to begin commercial operations from January 4, 2024, as announced in a press release by the Northern Railway Lucknow Division. People cheer during the flag-off ceremony of Amrit Bharat train and inauguration of the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ayodhya, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI)

“Both train numbers 22426 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ayodhya Cantt Vande Bharat Express and 22425 Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar Terminal will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow Division, in a statement. She further informed that the train will run via Kanpur and Lucknow.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 from the newly christened Ayodhya Dham station.

PM Modi, along with the Vande Bharat Express, also flagged off seven other trains, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; and two Amrit Bharat trains, namely the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.