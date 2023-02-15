Ayush has potential to make India health tourism hub: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Underlining the potential of Ayush (Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, siddha and homeopathy) therapy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that therapeutic potential of herbal drugs had capability to generate employment opportunities and to make country the hub of health tourism.

Enumerating the benefits of the first Ayush University in Gorakhpur, he said it would generate employment for each village through farming, collection and medicinal use of herbal plants.

Addressing a well-attended gathering after inaugurating the OPD services in the first Ayush University of the state, Yogi said Ayush had immense potential that should be explored.

Dedicating the Mahaguru Gorakhnath Ayush University to Lord Shiva, the chief minister said Lord Shiva had taken poison for the welfare of humans and expressed hope that pass-outs of this university would also serve mankind.

Highlighting the ‘one district one medical college scheme’, he said that each district of eastern Uttar Pradesh had a medical college which was the result of electing a good government.

He also exhorted youths to come forward with innovative ideas and positive mind-set as there was nothing tough or easy in life.

Addressing BMS and para medical course students at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening, he stressed the need to adopt naturopathy and yoga along with herbal medicine.

He said since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the world was exploring the possibilities of Ayurveda. He also shared his experience in containing the dreaded Japanese encephalitis.