Ayushman Bharat scheme: Patients in U.P. may avail facility of transplant surgeries

Patients from economically weaker section of the society who have the cards of Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme can now avail the facility of organ transplant treatment such as kidney or bone marrow transplant. This becomes possible as packages for 832 different treatment options, including 357 new treatment packages, were revised and implemented on Thursday.

“The treatment option for organ transplant, including cornea transplant, which earlier caused problem to patients in need, has not been included under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The rates for other treatment options have also been revised. More so, hospitals will also start getting incentives,” said Sangeeta Singh, CEO, State Agency for Comprehensive Health Insurance and Integrated Services (SACHIS), the nodal agency for Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

“The new packages will help in empanelment of more hospitals in the state under Ayushman Bharat scheme that will make treatment easier for patients,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds health portfolio, in a press statement.

“With revised rate list, the number of treatment packages has also been increased from 1592 to 1949 that can be availed by patients,” Singh said in a press statement. Rates for general ward, high dependency unit, ventilator or ICU facility have been revised/increased in the new list which will enable families with Ayushman Bharat card to avail the same at more hospitals.

“In U.P., 14.89 lakh patients have availed services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In all, 2.8 crore Ayushman Bharat cards, including 48.92-lakh cards under CM Jan Arogya Yojna, have been issued,” Singh added.

“Transplant operations are costly and require expert team. Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the identified hospitals will have the finest surgeons to conduct such an operation which will ensure best treatment too,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. In Uttar Pradesh, 3,140 hospitals, including 2,031 government and 1,109 private ones, are empanelled where Ayushman Bharat cardholders can avail treatment facilities.

Apart from premier institutes in the state such as SGPGIMS and KGMU, Ayushman Bharat cardholders from Uttar Pradesh can also avail treatment facility at AIIMS, New Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai or PGI Chandigarh. Some corporate hospitals in the state are also included. Ayushman Bharat Scheme or Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme is completing four years on September 23.