Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Azam Khan booked for offensive remarks against women, ‘unborn kids’ in Rampur

Azam Khan booked for offensive remarks against women, ‘unborn kids’ in Rampur

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 10:15 PM IST

Deputy superintendent of police, Rampur, Anuj Kumar Choudhary said the case was registered on the complaint of a Rampur resident Shahnaz

A woman alleged that Khan made a comment during a public meeting on Tuesday. (HT file)
A woman alleged that Khan made a comment during a public meeting on Tuesday. (HT file)
ByS Raju, Meerut

Ahead of December 5 by poll to Rampur assembly seat, a case was filed against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in Rampur Kotwali on Thursday night for allegedly issuing an offensive remark against children and women during a public meeting there on November 29 (Tuesday), police said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police, Rampur, Anuj Kumar Choudhary said the case was registered on the complaint of a Rampur resident Shahnaz. The Dy SP said investigation was underway to verify the charges.

The woman alleged that Khan made a comment during a public meeting on Tuesday which offended some people. She filed a complaint and submitted an audio file in support of her allegation against the former U.P. minister.

As per the complainant, Azam Khan said,” I was a minister in the last four governments and had I used the power like this, unborn kids would ask their mothers if they had his (Azam’s) permission to take birth”.

Moreover, defending the SP veteran, party’s Rampur district unit president Virendra Goel said, “Khan made the statement to convey injustice and misuse of power that is happening here (Rampur). He made a metaphorical statement. He did not say anything wrong.”

Rampur will go to the polls on December 5. The seat was declared vacant after the conviction of Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case. SP- RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance has fielded Asim Raza against Aakash Saxena of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out