Azam Khan booked for offensive remarks against women, ‘unborn kids’ in Rampur

Ahead of December 5 by poll to Rampur assembly seat, a case was filed against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in Rampur Kotwali on Thursday night for allegedly issuing an offensive remark against children and women during a public meeting there on November 29 (Tuesday), police said on Friday.

Deputy superintendent of police, Rampur, Anuj Kumar Choudhary said the case was registered on the complaint of a Rampur resident Shahnaz. The Dy SP said investigation was underway to verify the charges.

The woman alleged that Khan made a comment during a public meeting on Tuesday which offended some people. She filed a complaint and submitted an audio file in support of her allegation against the former U.P. minister.

As per the complainant, Azam Khan said,” I was a minister in the last four governments and had I used the power like this, unborn kids would ask their mothers if they had his (Azam’s) permission to take birth”.

Moreover, defending the SP veteran, party’s Rampur district unit president Virendra Goel said, “Khan made the statement to convey injustice and misuse of power that is happening here (Rampur). He made a metaphorical statement. He did not say anything wrong.”

Rampur will go to the polls on December 5. The seat was declared vacant after the conviction of Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case. SP- RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance has fielded Asim Raza against Aakash Saxena of the Bharatiya Janata Party.