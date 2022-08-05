Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing.

According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team. His health is stable and under control now.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday evening went to meet Azam Khan at the hospital and said the veteran leader was ‘improving’.