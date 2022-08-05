Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing.
According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team. His health is stable and under control now.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday evening went to meet Azam Khan at the hospital and said the veteran leader was ‘improving’.
-
Man arrested with 12 pistols in Delhi-Faridabad border
New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said they had busted an interstate syndicate involved in sale and supply of illegal firearms after arresting a 24-year-old member of the gang with 12 pistols and as many cartridges. Subsequently Dhruv developed his own network of sellers, suppliers and receivers that formed an interstate syndicate.
-
Delhi: International immigration racket busted, six held
New Delhi: The IGI Airport unit of Delhi police on Thursday arrested six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents in Gujarat. The other agent Jha was working as biometric operator in a Aadhar card centre in Valsaad,”Tanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport)e said.
-
Bathinda town planner moves bail plea in Ludhiana brawl case
Following the bail application filed by municipal town planner of Bathinda SS Bindra, the court has issued notice to police, asking them to produce details of the case before it. The next hearing of the case is on Friday. Videos of the brawl have also been widely circulated on social networking sites.
-
Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added. In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment.
-
Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and Goel. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
