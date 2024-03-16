B Com & M Com online: LU initiates admission process for first semester

The Lucknow University has launched the LU Centre of Online and Distance Education programme (LUCODE). The admission process for the first semester of B Com and M Com online education programme has been initiated. The recognition of these degrees is equivalent to the regular degrees of the university. The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The last date to register and fill admission forms for both classes is March 31, 2024. As per UGC rules, admissions will be closed after this date. The registration fee of B Com is ₹250 and tuition fee is ₹5000 per semester. Similarly, for MCom, four semesters (two years) will have to be completed and the fee is ₹8000/per semester. The registration fee is only ₹250, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

For B Com degree, students will have to complete six semesters (three years). There will be six subjects in each semester whose syllabus is the same as the regular B.Com of the university.

In the coming year, the university will also start other courses like postgraduate and other graduate programmes in English, Sanskrit, Ancient Indian History and Economics.