 B Com & M Com online: LU initiates admission process for first semester - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

B Com & M Com online: LU initiates admission process for first semester

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 16, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Lucknow University launches LUCODE for online education in B Com and M Com. Recognition equivalent to regular degrees. Registration deadline: March 31, 2024.

The Lucknow University has launched the LU Centre of Online and Distance Education programme (LUCODE). The admission process for the first semester of B Com and M Com online education programme has been initiated. The recognition of these degrees is equivalent to the regular degrees of the university.

The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The last date to register and fill admission forms for both classes is March 31, 2024. As per UGC rules, admissions will be closed after this date. The registration fee of B Com is 250 and tuition fee is 5000 per semester. Similarly, for MCom, four semesters (two years) will have to be completed and the fee is 8000/per semester. The registration fee is only 250, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

For B Com degree, students will have to complete six semesters (three years). There will be six subjects in each semester whose syllabus is the same as the regular B.Com of the university.

In the coming year, the university will also start other courses like postgraduate and other graduate programmes in English, Sanskrit, Ancient Indian History and Economics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On