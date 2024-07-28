Baba Vishwanath to be adorned as ‘Gauri-Shankar’

VARANASI: On the second Monday of the shravan month, Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath will be adorned as ‘Gauri-Shankar’ at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. (Sourced)

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham chief executive officer Vishwabhushan Mishra said that on the second Monday of shravan, Lord Mahadev would be adorned in the form of ‘Gauri-Shankar’ (Shankar and Parvati).

Meanwhile, to ensure that devotees can easily reach Shri Baba Kashi Vishwanath Visheshwar’s doorstep to perform Jalabhishek, the administration is continuously enhancing the arrangements.

Starting from the second Monday of shravan, a line will be set up to manage the crowd effectively. Barriers have been placed every 50 metres to control the flow, and devotees will be allowed entry based on the capacity of the Dham.

On the upcoming Monday, a single-line system will be implemented by integrating queue arrangements from all entry routes to ensure that devotees do not face crowding. Devotees will be able to reach Baba’s sanctum sanctorum from Nandufaria, Silko Gali, Dhundiraj Ganesh, Lalita Ghat, and Saraswati Phatak entry routes, just as they did on the first Monday of Shravan.

On his visit to Varanasi on the first Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed all officials to pay special attention to the safety of the devotees.