Back from Ukraine, medical students in Lucknow resume their studies online

It’s 11am in Lucknow as Amulya Yaduvanshi greets her teacher in Ukraine, some 5000 km away, from where she along with other medical students was rescued after the Russian attack began 44 days ago.

Like Amulya, many other medical students who returned to Lucknow from the war-torn country have resumed their studies and reconnected with their teachers as several medical schools in Ukraine have started online classes.

The students who returned from Ukraine have been asked not to worry about the exams for the present semester as these will remain postponed till the war rages on.

“Our classes begin at 11am, when it is 9am in Ukraine. They continue till 6pm. This has been going on for two weeks,” says Amulya, a third year MBBS student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsya, in Ukraine.

Over 100 medical students from Lucknow and 2000 from across Uttar Pradesh had gone to Ukraine to study in different universities and medical schools.

“It’s not smooth. At times, we hear siren. Suddenly, the teacher disappears (from the screen). It means there is an emergency due to the possibility of a Russian attack and the teacher has gone inside a bunker. We have been told about this and we wait until the teacher comes back on screen,” Amulya adds.

The bunker has no internet. Hence, the class remains suspended till a second siren goes off to indicate that all can emerge from the bunker.

The classes are going on for students of the first, second, third and fourth years.

“Sometimes, the classes extend up to 7pm or 8pm if there are more chapters to be completed,” says Akhil Kumar Mall Visen, a second year MBBS student and resident of Lucknow.

Experts say online classes may not ensure a similar level of teaching as a classroom, but they will definitely help the students nonetheless.

“Studying online will at least ensure that the students remain connected. When they resume physical classes, they can do practicals. If they get a chance to do practicals at some other college, it will be a great help for them,” says Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Waiting for a plan

Indian students studying at medical schools in Ukraine want to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges but such a plan is yet to be made.

Director general (medical education) Dr NC Prajapati said, “The policy to accommodate students from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges will be made by the National Medical Commission that we shall also follow. As soon as any guideline comes, the same will be followed.”