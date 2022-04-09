Back from Ukraine, medical students in Lucknow resume their studies online
It’s 11am in Lucknow as Amulya Yaduvanshi greets her teacher in Ukraine, some 5000 km away, from where she along with other medical students was rescued after the Russian attack began 44 days ago.
Like Amulya, many other medical students who returned to Lucknow from the war-torn country have resumed their studies and reconnected with their teachers as several medical schools in Ukraine have started online classes.
The students who returned from Ukraine have been asked not to worry about the exams for the present semester as these will remain postponed till the war rages on.
“Our classes begin at 11am, when it is 9am in Ukraine. They continue till 6pm. This has been going on for two weeks,” says Amulya, a third year MBBS student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsya, in Ukraine.
Over 100 medical students from Lucknow and 2000 from across Uttar Pradesh had gone to Ukraine to study in different universities and medical schools.
“It’s not smooth. At times, we hear siren. Suddenly, the teacher disappears (from the screen). It means there is an emergency due to the possibility of a Russian attack and the teacher has gone inside a bunker. We have been told about this and we wait until the teacher comes back on screen,” Amulya adds.
The bunker has no internet. Hence, the class remains suspended till a second siren goes off to indicate that all can emerge from the bunker.
The classes are going on for students of the first, second, third and fourth years.
“Sometimes, the classes extend up to 7pm or 8pm if there are more chapters to be completed,” says Akhil Kumar Mall Visen, a second year MBBS student and resident of Lucknow.
Experts say online classes may not ensure a similar level of teaching as a classroom, but they will definitely help the students nonetheless.
“Studying online will at least ensure that the students remain connected. When they resume physical classes, they can do practicals. If they get a chance to do practicals at some other college, it will be a great help for them,” says Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Waiting for a plan
Indian students studying at medical schools in Ukraine want to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges but such a plan is yet to be made.
Director general (medical education) Dr NC Prajapati said, “The policy to accommodate students from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges will be made by the National Medical Commission that we shall also follow. As soon as any guideline comes, the same will be followed.”
-
Punjab Beopar Mandal demands arrest of Ludhiana kidnapping bid culprits, warns of stir
Raising hue and cry over the alleged kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain and lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party government over deteriorating law and order situation, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal warned of an agitation if the culprits in the kidnapping case are not arrested within a week. In a meeting held on Friday, members of the traders' body said a memorandum will be submitted in this regard with the commissioner of police on Monday.
-
Four-day Interior Exterior Expo kicks off at PAU
The 10th edition of four-day Interior-Exterior Expo 2022 kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The expo was inaugurated by Indian Institute of Architects national president CR Raju. Jeewan Sangowal among others, MLAs Gurpreet Gogi also visited the exhibition on the first day. Organiser GS Dhillon over 175 exhibitors from different parts of the country have displayed over 1,000 products and services at this year's exhibition, which will continue till April 11.
-
French fresco on the college wall!
Students of Isabella Thoburn College, under the guidance of French artist Lili Totas, are giving Leisure Hut exterior a colourful makeover. The artist from Lyon, France, is here for the Wall Art Festival as a part of Bonjour India 2022 organised by the French Embassy in India as she creates permanent frescoes using entire walls as a canvas. Totas was accompanied with Alliance Francaise de Lucknow director Vincent Miny, Zoey and Olive.
-
Chandigarh University announces CUCET 2022 scholarship test
Chandigarh University on Friday launched its national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test CUCET-2022, and offered scholarships worth ₹45 crore to students. Speaking on the occasion, pro-chancellor RS Bawa said the mission was to motivate and reward the talented youth. After inaugurating the online portal cucet.cuchd.in, where students can register for the test, Bawa said it offers flexibility to choose the slots and offer students academic scholarships up to 100% in the course of their choosing.
-
18-year-old assaulted in Ludhiana over school rivalry
An 18-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed by The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave's former classmate and his aides over an old rivalry, in Rishi Nagar. The accused have been identified as Karan Sunet of Kitchlu Nagar, Diamond and Luvpreet. The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave, stated the accused opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons when he came out of his gym. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by some onlookers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics