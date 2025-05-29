Badaun: CJM court orders FIR against 25 cops for implicating five in false drug charges

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Badaun has ordered registration of an FIR against 25 police personnel, including a former station house officer (SHO) of Binawar and members of the Special Operations Group (SOG), for allegedly implicating five individuals in a false case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The order was issued on May 28 in response to a petition filed in August 2024. (For representation)

The order was issued on May 28 (Wednesday) in response to a petition filed in August 2024 by advocate Mohammad Tasleem Ghazi, a resident of Rahma village within Binawar police station limits.

SP (city) Vijender Dwivedi said, “Suitable action will be taken in compliance with the court order. An FIR will be registered against the accused policemen under relevant sections of the BNS.”

According to the petition, on July 28, 2024, police personnel from Binawar station and SOG members illegally detained five individuals -- Mukhtyar (son of Nizamuddin), Bilal, Ajit, Ashraf, and Tarnveer -- all residents of Badaun’s Qutubpur Thara village.

The petitioner alleged that the detainees were kept in unlawful custody for two days before their arrest was officially recorded. He also alleged that the police falsely claimed to have recovered doda (poppy husk) from the accused, and issued a press note with their photographs on July 30, 2024. On July 31, the police registered a case against them under stringent provisions of the NDPS Act.

The petitioner further alleged that the arrest and recovery were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the police, who also misled their senior officers. As a result, the accused were forced to spend nearly a month in jail before the matter came to light.

Taking serious note, the chief judicial magistrate directed that an FIR be registered against the former Binawar SHO and 24 other police personnel. The CJM also directed that the investigation be carried out by an officer of circle officer (CO) rank to ensure transparency and impartiality.

The order has named former Binawar SHO Kant Kumar Sharma; sub-inspectors Guddu Singh, Sherpal Singh, Summer Singh, and Ramnath Kannaujia; and constables Yogesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Shailendra Gangwar, Mohit Kumar, Manoj, and Charan Singh.

The SOG personnel named in the order include inspector Neeraj Malik, sub-inspector Dharvendra Singh, and constables Sanjay Singh, Sachin Jha, Vipin Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Sarafat Hussain, Azad Kumar, Bhupendra Kumar, Kushkant, Arvind Kasana, and Manish Kumar.

At present, the former SHO in question and several other accused policemen are reportedly posted outside Badaun.