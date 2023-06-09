Mahakumbh 2025: Path to Bade Hanuman temple to be widened

With the rush of devotees eager to pay obeisance increasing every Tuesday and Saturday and huge number of pilgrims expected during the Mahakumbh-2025, popular Bade Hanuman temple located on Sangam banks here is all set to get a better and wider approach as well as exit ways. Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj. (HT photo)

For this, survey work has been started on the instructions of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri. The temple functions under Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi, say senior district administration officials.

The place for the devotees to stand towards the fort will also be widened. The entry and exit gates will too be made wider, the officials said. Benches will also be installed outside the temple and the existing shed that protects pilgrims from the scorching sun during summer will also be extended.

Confirming the plans, the DM said the departments concerned had been asked to undertake the work of beautification of the temple and widening the paths etc on priority. “As soon as the survey report comes, we will know exactly how much work is needed,” he said.

Located at a distance of 1 km from Triveni Sangam, Bade Hanuman temple is a well-known temple of Prayagraj. Popularly known as Lete Hanuman Mandir, it is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This temple is an underground pit that houses a huge lying idol of Lord Hanuman, which is six to seven feet below the ground.

This is the only Lord Hanuman temple in the world where the idol is in a reclining position, claim temple priests. As per the mythology, Lord Hanuman rested here after setting afire Lanka as per the epic Ramayana. Another interesting aspect of this temple is that one side of Lord Hanuman’s idol get half immersed in the Ganga water during monsoon.

It is believed that the water of the river rises to touch the feet of the deity. During this time, a lot of devotees come to visit this sacred sight. Inside the temple, there is a sanctum that houses the south-facing idol of Lord Hanuman in a reclining posture. With 20 feet long and 8 feet wide, the idol is said to be about 600-700 years old. The shrine is a popular pilgrim spot in the city and stays busy especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Before the Mahakumbh 2025, many temples of Prayagraj are set to be revamped. With an amount of ₹15.42 crore, the Bhardwaj Ashram’s entrance gate, corridor development and other beautification works are proposed.

For tourism development, over ₹13.50 crore has been proposed to be spent on 12 Dwadash Madhav temples along with ₹5.23 crore on Nagavasuki temple, ₹2.83 crores on Dashashwamedh temple, ₹6.67 crore on Mankameshwar temple, ₹7 crore on Alopshankari temple, ₹10 crore on Padila Mahadev temple, ₹5 crore on temples coming under Panchkosi Parikrama path, ₹1.5 crore for Koteshwar Mahadev temple as well as ₹1 crore for development of Kalyani Devi, said officials.

The facade lighting works are proposed at various locations, including Bade Hanuman temple, Vimana Mandapam temple costing ₹2 crore besides at the Nagwasuki temple, Shaktipeeth Alopi Devi temple and Hanuman temple located at Civil Lines, costing ₹1.5 crore each.

