Baghpat couple found in Haridwar after 3 deaths in family

BAGHPAT: A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman who eloped from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat were found by police in Haridwar on Wednesday evening, police said, a week after the man’s mother and two sisters died by suicide following alleged harassment by the police and the woman’s family.

The couple was produced before the Baghpat court on Thursday, police said. The court ordered that the couple can live together as the woman said she was not kidnapped and was married to the man. However, both of their families disowned them and the couple were taken back by the police to their rented accommodation in Haridwar.

According to the police, the couple married soon after leaving their village on May 3. They were found staying at a rented accommodation in Haridwar after they switched on their mobile phones earlier this week, which helped the police track them down, officials said.

“The couple were brought to Baghpat court on Thursday and presented before a judicial magistrate. Their statements were recorded here, where the woman said that she wants to be with her friend, who is her husband now,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SSP, Baghpat.

“This case will be closed now as the woman has recorded a statement saying that she was not kidnapped and had gone with him by her own consent. Moreover, as the two are adults and married now, the court has ordered that the woman will now stay in care of her husband. The police has been ordered to give them protection and ensure their safe transportation back to Haridwar, where the couple wants to continue staying,” said Yuvraj Singh, circle officer, Baraut, Baghpat Police.

After the couple’s elopement, the woman’s father lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on this, a police team along with the woman’s brothers allegedly conducted a ‘raid’ at his house on May 24. His mother and two sisters were the only ones present there at the time. Following alleged harassment by the raiding team, the women died by suicide.

The court hearing was held for the FIR registered by the woman’s father under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Families disown the couple

At the Baghpat court, the couple’s parents’ statements were also recorded. According to people familiar with the matter, the woman’s father told the court that he will abide by his daughters’ wishes and she will not be forced to come back home.

“He also said that he will not keep any relations with his daughter anymore and that she is considered dead for the family,” said an official.

In her statement, the woman also said that she does not want to go back home as she knows her family will not accept her husband.

Meanwhile, the man’s father said that he has ‘disowned’ his son.

“From now, I only have one son (younger son) and the other one (elder son) is dead to me. I will not keep any relations with him,” he told the court.

Speaking to HT, he recalled that his son did not even speak to him in the court, nor enquired about his mother and sisters, who died last week.

“After the court ordered them to be together, he just held her hand and left with the police. He saw me in the court but could not even look me in the eye and sneaked out of the courtroom. I am ashamed of being his father today,” he said.

He further said that he has not been able to go to work and is finding it difficult to even arrange one square meal.

“I am alone at home now as I have sent my younger son to my sister’s home in the nearby village. I am left at the mercy of my younger brothers and villagers who provide me with food every day. I am unable to do any work because of my bad health,” he said.

No arrest made in case of women’s deaths

Even though the kidnapping case registered by the woman’s father has been closed, the probe in the matter of death of the man’s mother and sisters is still under way.

The police have also transferred the case to a SIT which will look into his father’s charges. When asked whether any of the accused or members of the woman’s family have been picked for questioning yet, Inspector Krishan Pal, who is leading the SIT, said, “Five suspects booked in the case, who are the woman’s brothers and their friends, are absconding at the moment. Their home is being searched constantly but they remain on the run. All witness statements, post-mortem reports and other evidence has been recorded by the police in the matter”.

An FIR was registered against six people by the man’s father under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 306 (abetment of suicide). The six booked in the FIR include the woman’s brothers, his friends and a sub-inspector.

The sub-inspector remains suspended from duty, said officials.

