Bahraich violence: Notices pasted on two dozen homes, 3 days’ time given

Days after the Bahraich violence of October 13, the public works department (PWD) on Friday pasted notices on the houses of an accused and 22 others --–19 Muslims and four Hindus -- asking them to remove any illegal construction within three days or else action will be taken to remove these with the help of the police and district administration, according to people familiar with the matter. Violence erupted during an idol immersion procession in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich on October 13. (HT file)

Those on whose houses the notice was pasted include Abdul Hameed, an accused in the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, in the violence that erupted during an idol immersion procession in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich.

Abdul Hameed and his sons Mohammad Sarfaraz and Faheem are among the five accused who were arrested after an encounter in the Nanpara area of Bahraich on Thursday. The two others arrested were Mohammad Talib and Mohd Afzal, the husband of Maharajganj village head Afroz (goes by one name).

The notice served by the office of executive engineer PWD division Bahraich is dated October 17, 2024.

“According to the departmental standards, any construction work done on the main district road in the rural area within a distance of 60 feet from the middle point of the road without the permission of the department comes under the category of illegal construction,” the notice reads.

The notice also says, “If the construction work has been done with the permission of the Bahraich district magistrate or prior departmental permission, then provide its original copy immediately, otherwise remove the illegal construction yourself within three days.

Otherwise, action will be taken to remove the illegal construction with the help of police and district administration.”Block development officer (BDO), Mahsi, Hemant Kumar Yadav confirmed to HT that notices were pasted on 23 houses.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area and barricades have been installed, he said, adding, “We have been asked to be prepared for action.” “Three days’ time was given to the encroachers and the action would take place probably on Sunday or Monday as per the instruction,” he added.

The family of the Bahraich violence victim Ram Gopal Mishra was demanding bulldozer action from the government. The notices caused alarm among people in the area. Village head Afroz’s husband Mohd. Afzal was among those arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody on Friday along with Abdul Hameed and his two sons Faheem and Sarfaraz.

Their other family members felt they do not have the option to present their side. Nankau and other residents on whose houses notice was pasted were running from pillar to post to avoid bulldozer action.

The Supreme Court recently passed an interim order that no demolition should take place in the country without its permission. The court however clarified that this order won’t be applicable to encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, or water bodies.