Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Bahraich–Barabanki road to become 4-lane highway by 2028

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2025 09:32 PM IST

The upgraded corridor will feature an advanced traffic management system (ATMS) with 50 CCTV cameras, speed-detecting radars, digital display boards, and automatic warning signs to monitor traffic and alert drivers in real-time.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun land acquisition for a 4,000 crore project to upgrade the 102-kilometre Bahraich–Barabanki road into a four-lane digital highway. The project is likely to be completed by 2028, officials said on Thursday.

Two highway-nest utility areas are planned to offer basic amenities (Sourced)
Two highway-nest utility areas are planned to offer basic amenities (Sourced)

The upgraded corridor will feature an advanced traffic management system (ATMS) with 50 CCTV cameras, speed-detecting radars, digital display boards, and automatic warning signs to monitor traffic and alert drivers in real-time.

Officials said the highway will have improved lighting, reflective signage, and emergency call booths every 2 kilometres to ensure safer night travel. A parallel service road will handle local traffic and reduce congestion.

Two highway-nest utility areas are planned to offer basic amenities, and rainwater harvesting systems will be integrated to promote environmental conservation, according to the officials.

The route, connecting Bahraich and Barabanki to key points like Lucknow and the border, is expected to boost regional connectivity. However, officials said the core objective is to lower accident rates and make daily travel safer for thousands of commuters using this stretch.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Bahraich–Barabanki road to become 4-lane highway by 2028
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On