Bahraich–Barabanki road to become 4-lane highway by 2028

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun land acquisition for a ₹4,000 crore project to upgrade the 102-kilometre Bahraich–Barabanki road into a four-lane digital highway. The project is likely to be completed by 2028, officials said on Thursday. Two highway-nest utility areas are planned to offer basic amenities (Sourced)

The upgraded corridor will feature an advanced traffic management system (ATMS) with 50 CCTV cameras, speed-detecting radars, digital display boards, and automatic warning signs to monitor traffic and alert drivers in real-time.

Officials said the highway will have improved lighting, reflective signage, and emergency call booths every 2 kilometres to ensure safer night travel. A parallel service road will handle local traffic and reduce congestion.

Two highway-nest utility areas are planned to offer basic amenities, and rainwater harvesting systems will be integrated to promote environmental conservation, according to the officials.

The route, connecting Bahraich and Barabanki to key points like Lucknow and the border, is expected to boost regional connectivity. However, officials said the core objective is to lower accident rates and make daily travel safer for thousands of commuters using this stretch.