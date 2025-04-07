Bajrang Dal leader found dead with throat slit; step kin booked

MEERUT A 30-year-old man, said to be a district-level Bajrang Dal leader, was found dead in Bijnor on Monday morning with his throat slit and his blood-soaked body lying on a cot in a room of his house in Govindpur village, said police. The incident came to light when a milkman arrived at Monty’s house and found his stepmother unconscious. Upon searching the premises, he found Monty’s body covered with a bedsheet. (Pic for representation)

The deceased was identified as Satyendra alias ‘Monty Bajrangi’. The police registered a case of murder against his four kin, including his stepmother Madhubala, stepbrother Manav alias Bantu, stepsister Shalu, and her husband Anuj. The stepbrother had been taken into custody for questioning.

According to police, Monty’s throat bore deep wounds from a sharp weapon. Initially, one of his relatives attempted to pass off the incident as a leopard attack. However, when Monty’s maternal uncle and other relatives arrived from a nearby village and saw the nature of the injuries, they confronted the family, alleging foul play. A heated altercation followed.

Police officers, including the SP (city) Sanjeev Bajpai and circle officer (Najibabad) NP Singh, reached the scene and began investigations. “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Forensic samples collected from crime scene have been sent for lab testing,” the SP (city) said.

In his official complaint, Monty’s maternal uncle Bhagendra revealed that Monty’s mother had passed away shortly after his birth. Later, his father Balraj married Madhubala, who had a daughter Shalu from a previous relationship. The couple also had a son, Manav, alias Bantu.

According to Bhagendra, Monty had been demanding his rightful share of the family land—approximately 10 bighas. However, his stepmother and step-siblings were allegedly unwilling to divide the property. The complaint further alleged that Monty’s marriage was deliberately delayed by his stepmother to prevent the division of property.

In a dramatic twist, Monty’s father Balraj and stepmother Madhubala were admitted to the district hospital soon after the body was found, claiming they had been drugged and were unable to remain conscious.

During a search of the house, police found empty wrappers of sedative pills near Monty’s room, which have been collected as evidence. Samples of milk and other food items from the house were also taken for forensic examination.

A startling discovery was made in an adjoining room, where a 5-ft-deep pit had been dug. Investigators believe the pit was in the making for several days, possibly weeks. They suspected that there was a plan to bury Monty’s body in the pit after the murder.

Monty’s stepbrother Bantu claimed that an occult practitioner had told the family that gold and silver were buried beneath the house, prompting them to dig the pit. However, the police dismissed the theory.

Known as ‘Monty Bajrangi’ due to his association with Bajrang Dal, Monty was a prominent local figure. On Sunday, he had led a small Ram Navami procession in the village and was involved in the arrangements until late at night. According to villagers, he returned home around 10pm and was believed to have been murdered sometime thereafter.