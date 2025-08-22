Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Balrampur gangrape: NHRC seeks report, issues notices to DGP, DM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 10:59 pm IST

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report of the incident that occurred when the victim was coming back after visiting her maternal uncle

National Human Rights Commission of India on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the reported gangrape of a speech and hearing impaired woman by two men after chasing her on roads in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on August 11, said a press release shared on NHRC official website.

The incident occurred on August 11. (HT file)

The Commission issued notices to UP director general of police Rajeev Krishna and the Balrampur DM calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, granted to the victim.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report of the incident that occurred when the victim was coming back after visiting her maternal uncle. The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victim.

On August 13, the Balrampur Police arrested the two accused after an encounter. The accused, identified as Ankur Verma, 21, and Harshit Pandey, 22, sustained injuries during a police chase when they tried to evade arrest.

