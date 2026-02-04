Balrampur hospital living up to its legacy of public service: Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday described Balrampur Hospital as a “witness to a golden history” while speaking at its 157th Foundation Day celebrations in Lucknow. He said the historic institution has successfully evolved with time and now provides treatment using modern medical technologies while preserving its long-standing legacy of public service. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at Balrampur Hospital on Tuesday. (HT)

He further emphasized the need to upgrade Balrampur Hospital into a medical college, and instructed the officials to prepare the proposal, assuring that the necessary resources would be provided.

The deputy CM inaugurated a new dialysis unit, solar panels within the hospital campus, and a newly installed lift in Ward 11, marking key additions to the hospital’s infrastructure. He emphasised that healthcare facilities at the hospital are being continuously upgraded to ensure better patient care.

The deputy chief minister noted that Balrampur Hospital is not only known for delivering quality medical services but is also a major centre for nursing and medical education. He said generations of doctors and healthcare workers trained at the institution have contributed significantly to public health services.

Highlighting its historical importance, Pathak said several prominent personalities, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former chief minister Ram Prakash Gupta, had received treatment at the hospital. He praised the hospital staff for working with a strong sense of teamwork and compassion, treating patients as members of their own families.

Pathak directed officials to further improve the ICU facilities, and to eliminate the waiting list for dialysis. He made this statement after noticing in the booklet provided by the hospital administration that there was a five-day waiting period for dialysis.

He asked for further expansion of dialysis services and stated that no patient should be turned away from the hospital without treatment. He instructed that two employees be stationed at the gate to assist patients with admission. In case of unavailability of beds, arrangements should be made for extra beds to provide treatment.

Among those present at the event were minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh; director general, Family Welfare Dr Pawan Kumar Arun; director general (training) Dr HD Agrawal; director of Balrampur Hospital Dr Kavita Arya; chief medical officer Dr NB Singh; chief medical superintendent Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi; medical superintendent Dr Devashish Shukla; director of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital Dr Kajli Gupta; and Lokbandhu Raj Narayan Joint Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr AS Tripathi, along with other dignitaries.