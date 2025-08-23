Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bangla woman was living in India for over 5 decades: Bareilly police

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 09:24 pm IST

A Bangladeshi woman, Munara Bi, and her sisters were arrested in India for using forged documents to obtain passports and travel abroad nine times.

Bangladeshi woman Munara Bi, 65, who, along with her two younger sisters, residents of Hafizganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, was arrested on Friday for allegedly acquiring two Indian passports using forged documents and used them to travel abroad nine times, crossed into India between 1970 and 1972, said Bareilly police on Saturday.

Bangladeshi woman Munara Bi and her two sisters were arrested from UP’s Bareilly on August 22. (Sourced)
Bangladeshi woman Munara Bi and her two sisters were arrested from UP’s Bareilly on August 22. (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference, SP (city), Bareilly, Manush Parikh said Munara, originally from Jessore district of Khulna in Bangladesh, concealed her nationality and settled in Bareilly, where she married a local man, Mohammad Yaseen, and had four children.

Investigation revealed that Munara obtained her first Indian passport in 2011 and another in 2012 using different details. She travelled abroad nine times, claiming she went to work as a domestic help. Police said she was advised to apply for a second passport reflecting a younger age due to age-related restrictions.

Police recovered a large number of forged documents, including PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, ration cards, passports and foreign travel tickets. Authorities are now probing how the women acquired these documents and who assisted them. The SP city said strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of helping the three women. Meanwhile, Munara and her sisters Saira Bano, 48, and Taslima, 45, were sent to jail on Saturday.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Bangla woman was living in India for over 5 decades: Bareilly police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On