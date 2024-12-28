The city police have formed a committee that will oversee the return of contents stolen from the lockers of a bank, which was breached by seven robbers in the wee hours of Sunday, to their rightful owners. Bank heist: Committee to oversee return of recovered valuables to owners

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Shashank Singh has formed the committee to expedite the process of identifying the owners of jewellery that were stolen from 40 out of the 42 lockers and recovered from the seven men.

Additional DCP Pankaj Singh the bank had been asked to share with police the names of the locker holders, and details of jewellery and other contents stored in them.

“The committee will talk to the bank, collect evidence in connection with the jewellery stored in the lockers. The identification of holders will be done after getting these details. After this, a report will be sent to the court,” said the ADCP. “The [recovered] jewellery will be released from the court itself,” he added.

According to another senior police officer, even the account holders will be required to furnish details such as the purchase bill, and design and weight of their jewellery.

Joint commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Amit Verma said the jewellery was, at present, being tested by an agency. “The test will confirm how much of the recovered jewellery is actually gold or silver,” he added.

Valuables recovered so far