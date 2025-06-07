Banke Bihari Corridor plan: UP CM’s advisor holds discussions in Vrindavan, seeks consensus

Seeking a consensus on the proposed Banke Bihari Corridor project, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the chief minister, held meetings with local residents, traders and Goswamis (priests) in Vrindavan on Friday. The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. (FILE PHOTO)

The Goswamis (priests) from the Banke Bihari Temple have been vocal in opposing the Banke Bihari Corridor plan.

“It was a constructive discussion that we had with all, including locals and traders, and separately with Goswamis. They openly placed their viewpoint. We communicated that the state government was here to ensure development of the area and ensure better facilities for devotees coming to have darshan at the Banke Bihari Temple,” Awasthi said after the discussions.

While a section of traders and residents voiced concerns about the plan, they were assured a patient hearing by Awasthi after the first round of discussions though, at one stage, some of them appeared to be on the brink of a boycott but returned for the talks.

Agra divisional commissioner Shailendra Kumar Singh, deputy inspector general (Agra range) Shailesh Pandey, Mathura district magistrate CP Singh, Mathura senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar and others were present in the meeting with the residents and traders held at the Tourist Facilitation Centre (TFC).

“Large-scale development has taken place statewide in places of religious tourism. The state government wants Vrindavan to be a developed place with an opportunity for devotees to have a smooth ‘darshan’ at Banke Bihari temple. Locals, residents and traders have openly given suggestions. We are open to suggestions as we aim at a consensus in bringing up the Banke Bihari Corridor,” Awasthi said.

He held a separate meeting with Goswamis at a location near the temple and was scheduled to have another meeting late on Friday evening.

Opposing the corridor plan, Rajat Goswami of the Goswami community at the temple told HT they were against the ordinance bought to create a trust to run the temple and oversee the proposed Banke Bihari Corridor.

Govind Khandelwal, a trader leader who attended the meeting with Awasthi, said “We are against the map on which the Banke Bihari Corridor is based and have better alternatives. It is not a matter of compensation or money but what we want is that the heritage value of Vrindavan should remain unchanged.”

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai visited the Bankey Bihari temple on Thursday and assured the Goswami community of full support against the proposed project.

“The state government has a covetous eye on Banke Bihari temple and plans to have control over it and thus is bringing up such plans like the corridor,” said Ajay Rai who met women from Goswami family on Thursday evening.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple on Thursday and assured that a consensus will be reached.

On May 15, the Supreme Court paved the way for a state government scheme to develop the Banke Bihari Corridor for the benefit of devotees. The apex court also allowed the state government to use temple funds to purchase five-acre land for the corridor.

The state government on May 27 constituted a Trust to manage the Banke Bihari temple and oversee the work of the proposed corridor.