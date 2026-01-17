Banke Bihari temple corridor: First land transfer deed registered

The first property transfer deed in connection with the construction of the proposed Banke Bihari temple corridor in Vrindavan was registered at the office of the sub-registrar (Second) in Mathura on Friday. The proposed Banke Bihari temple corridor will promote religious tourism, besides creating job opportunities, according to officials. (FILE PHOTO)

Officials in Mathura said it was a key milestone in construction of the corridor proposed to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ for devotees at the temple. This would promote religious tourism, besides creating job opportunities, said a press statement issued on Friday.

A part of Property No. 25 measuring 69.26 square metres in the Biharipura area was registered through the tehsildar (sadar) for the construction of the corridor, district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said. The sale deed was executed by the members of the Goswami family – Yati Goswami, Abhilash Goswami and Aniket Goswami.

According to the government release issued on Friday, the registry was completed through joint efforts of the district administration and the high-powered committee constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court.

The committee, chaired by Justice (retired) Ashok Kumar, includes representatives from the administration, police, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Goswami community.

The release said the committee has held continuous consultations with the Goswamis, sevayats (servitors), traders and locals to incorporate their suggestions into the corridor plan, which aims to balance Vrindavan’s traditional sanctity with modern amenities.

The proposed corridor will provide safer access, seating arrangements, drinking water facilities and improved entry and exit points to ease congestion in the temple’s narrow lanes.

The administration reiterated that those who voluntarily part with land for the project will be given priority in facilities to be provided in the future.

Officials also appealed to the residents to cooperate in the project, stating that the corridor would preserve Vrindavan’s historic identity while making the pilgrimage experience safer and more accessible for the devotees.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated August 8, 2025, had constituted the high-powered committee for management of the Banke Bihari temple.

This committee is chaired by Justice Ashok Kumar, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court. Its members include Mathura district and sessions judge (retired) Mukesh Mishra the serving Mathura district and sessions judge Vikas Kumar, Mathura civil judge Shipra Dubey, district magistrate CP Singh, SSP Shlok Kumar, the Mathura Nagar Nigam commissioner, besides others.

(With agency inputs)