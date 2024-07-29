Banthra murder: Pathak, Rajeshwar meet victim’s kin

BJP top brass including deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Monday visited the Banthra locality in Lucknow to meet the kin of 20-year-old Harshit Pandey, who was beaten to death by a mob of 15 people on July 21 over a feud due to electricity supply in the village. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak visited Banthra in Lucknow on Monday to meet the kin of Harshit Pandey (HT Photo)

Pathak consoled Pandey’s family members. Later, BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh, also reached to meet the deceased’s family. The MLA assured the family of all possible help.

On July 21 night, a clash broke out between two groups of a village in Banthra allegedly over a feud due to electricity supply restoration in their respective villages. After the argument, the group of 15-20 reached Hrithik Pandey’s house and assaulted him along with his father and brother. Pandey died while being taken to hospital.

DCP, South, Tej Swaroop Singh, said that the PAC has been deployed in the village. Action has been taken against police personnel for negligence.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Amit Verma said that a total of six accused have been arrested in the case so far. The JCP also accepted the police negligence in the investigation and said,” Banthra SHO, two sub inspectors(SI), and one constable have been suspended. While one SI has been transferred. Whoever found guilty in the matter will, strong legal action will be taken against them.”

“All the accused in the case are in police custody, no criminal will be spared, under the rule of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. All sections of the state are getting security, respect and every opportunity to move forward equally without any discrimination,” he said.

During this time, Brahmin family president Shiv Shankar Awasthi, Bhupendra Sharma, Virendra Tiwari, metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi, and others were also present.

Efforts to defame us: Kshatriya outfit

After members of Brahmin outfits protested in Banthra over the incident, leaders of Kshatriya outfit also reached Banthra police station on Monday, and said that the efforts are being made to defame Kshatriyas in society. “Some political parties are trying to make the matter a Brahmin vs Rajput issue. What is our fault in this matter? Action is being taken against those who have done wrong. But our society should not be defamed.