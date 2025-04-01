Bareilly now known for Nath corridor not ‘jhumkas’: Yogi

Underscoring Bareilly’s transformation over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the city has evolved beyond its traditional association with ‘jhumkas’ (earrings) to establish a historic identity as Nath Nagri with the Nath corridor. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting an exhibition in Bareilly on April 1. (Sourced)

During his day long visit there, Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 132 development projects worth ₹933 crore. He emphasised that Bareilly is emerging as a smart city on both national and international platforms, fostering an investment-friendly environment in sectors like dairy, healthcare, and industry, thereby creating new job opportunities.

Yogi flagged off 2,554 new ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving facilities. He also launched the statewide ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ and flagged off the ‘special communicable disease control campaign’.

The CM visited the exhibition on development and schemes organised by the Bareilly Development Authority and inspected the products displayed by young entrepreneurs. He said Bareilly is being connected through ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’, Ring Road, and new flyovers, which are strengthening the city’s connectivity and infrastructure.

Yogi also noted that Bareilly was once known as a dirty city, but today it is redefining itself as a smart city. The CM said before 2017, the city frequently witnessed 5-7 riots annually, whereas in the past eight years, not a single riot has occurred. “Now, there are no riots—only development,” he remarked.

Yogi issued a stern warning to rioters, stating that anyone attempting to instigate unrest would have their property seized and redistributed to the poor.

School Chalo Abhiyan

During the launch of ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, he distributed stationery, textbooks and toffees to the newly enrolled children. He called on the people to join the campaign and ensure that no child is left behind in going to school.

“This is not just the government’s responsibility, but also society’s,” he said. “If any child is deprived of education, it becomes a challenge for both the society and the nation,” the CM added.

Reflecting on the situation before 2017, the CM said the condition of the Basic Education Council was poor, with schools lacking essential facilities.

“At that time, while 1.34 crore children were enrolled, 60% of them did not attend school. Today, under the “Operation Kayakalp” initiative, 96% of schools have been equipped with toilets, drinking water, flooring, smart classrooms and digital libraries,” he said.

Yogi said last year, ₹1,200 per child was sent to the accounts of parents of 1.91 crore children via DBT. “Uniforms, bags, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters are also being provided to the children, which has increased their eagerness to attend school,” the CM said.

1.25 lakh teachers recruited

Yogi highlighted the recruitment of over 1,25,000 teachers under the Basic Education Council and said 1,500 schools are being renovated under the PM Shri Scheme.

He said the Basic Education Council has decided to start CM composite schools in every district. In the first phase, these schools will open in 57 districts that do not have Atal Residential Schools.

Aim to provide nursery to Class 12 edu on one campus

The CM said the goal is to provide education from pre-primary to senior secondary (nursery to 12th grade) on one campus. Residential arrangements for teachers will also be made.

“We are moving forward to ensure a comprehensive educational experience for children,” he added. Calling health as important as education, Yogi recognised the outstanding work of employees in the control of communicable diseases. “Different regions of UP are sensitive to communicable diseases,” he said.

The CM said in districts like Bareilly, Badaun and Pilibhit, measures are being taken to prevent malaria and dengue. ASHA workers and ANMs will go door-to-door to conduct screenings and awareness campaigns. Additionally, 2,554 new state-of-the-art ambulances were flagged off to strengthen health services.

On healthcare sector, he said from 1947 to 2017, there were only 12 government medical colleges in UP. “However, in the last 8 years, 44 new government medical colleges have been established,” the CM aid.

He distributed loans to young entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan. He also distributed tablets and smartphones to five inspectors and constables from the Bareilly division. The inspected the MSME Industrial Township being developed in Bareilly.

‘SP has abandoned cows’

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, the CM said: “They have abandoned the cows, with their leader claiming that cow dung has an unpleasant smell. This shows their true nature. They used to hand over cows to butchers. When we sent the butchers to hell, the SP had a problem.”

“They only see the smell in cow dung, but they don’t see the foul smell in their actions,” he added. Yogi said cows and the Ganga are an integral part of India’s tradition. Cow protection will benefit the society, he added.