Bareilly police to announce rewards on 12 accused

Bareilly police are set to announce rewards on 12 accused linked to the violence that broke out in the district on September 26. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya is expected to declare rewards against the wanted individuals starting Monday, as six police teams are conducting continuous raids to nab them. ions have revealed that Altamash, Ehsanul Haq Chaturvedi, Sajid Saklaini, and nine others played a key role in mobilising the mob. (HT File)

Investigations have revealed that Altamash, Ehsanul Haq Chaturvedi, Sajid Saklaini, and nine others played a key role in mobilising the mob, police said, adding the group had even organised meetings to gather supporters before the unrest. All 12 have since been absconding. The police have also begun the process of securing non-bailable warrants against them.

“Strict action is being taken against everyone involved in disturbing peace and order,” the SSP said. “Those still at large will face rewards on their arrest, along with other necessary proceedings,” he added.

The confidential helpline set up by the SSP has received significant response from locals. Till Saturday, 15 people had shared photos, videos, and information related to the violence and the meetings held earlier. Six citizens sent details through post, while one appeared in person to provide key evidence. Police said these public inputs were proving valuable in strengthening the investigation.

A week after the violence, more than 8,000 personnel from the police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Response Force (RRF) continue to be deployed across the city. The police social media cell is closely monitoring activities on different online platforms, while foot patrols are being conducted in sensitive and mixed-population areas.

The SSP has directed officials to strictly enforce prohibitory orders across the district. Station house officers and circle officers have been asked to engage with community leaders to maintain law and order.