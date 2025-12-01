Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Basti girl killed by brother; mom, son held for staging ‘accident’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 01, 2025 05:10 am IST

According to police, the victim, a resident of Parsa Jagir, was at home when her brother returned and saw her speaking to a boy. “He confronted her, an argument followed, and their mother also scolded the girl,” an officer said. “The brother then decided to eliminate her.”

A 20-year-old girl in Basti was allegedly murdered by her younger brother, with her mother also involved, after the two found her talking to a male friend over the phone. The incident occurred on November 16 but came to light on Sunday following a probe by five police teams formed by Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal.

The arrested mother and son being held by Gonda police on Sunday. (Sourced)
SP Jaiswal said, “Later that night, the mother and brother tied her hands and legs, stuffed her into a sack, and put her in the boot of their car. The brother called his cousin, who joined him as they drove toward Gonda.”

On the way, Manish allegedly stopped the car on a deserted patch and strangled her. Police said, “Near the PD Bandh area in Bangawan, the accused dragged the sack out of the car, dumped her by the roadside, and drove over her body to make it look like an accident before fleeing towards Basti.”

Village head Manjeet Singh lodged a complaint, after which an FIR for murder was filed at the Tarabganj police station. “Inconsistencies in the statements of the mother and brother raised suspicion. When confronted with evidence, both broke down and confessed,” the SP said. Both have been arrested, while the cousin remains at large.

