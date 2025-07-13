Bathing ghats, Ganga Path submerged in flood water in Prayagraj

With the level of the Ganga and the Yamuna rising with each passing day, most of the permanent constructions in the mela area built during the 2019 Kumbh and Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj earlier this year are submerged in flood waters. They include ghats, 12-km long Ganga Path or water river front, Arail and Mori ghats etc. Besides, the ongoing work of the six-lane bridge has also been stopped. Newly constructed Dashshwamedh ghat, Ganga Path, Mori and Arail ghat area submerged in flood water on July 13. (HT photo)

The Boat Club administration has also halted the operation of boats in the Yamuna. The construction of the Bade Hanuman temple corridor in Sangam area was stopped last week. On Saturday, flood water completely submerged the Dashshwamedha ghat. Also, the 12-km long Ganga Path, constructed to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims during the Mahakumbh 2025 is also submerged in flood water.

According to Pt Rajendra Paliwal, president, Prayagwal Sabha— the organisation of Teerth Purohits— flood water has submerged the entire Ganga Path area. As per records of the flood control room, in the past four hours between 12 noon and 4pm on Sunday, the Ganga water level at Chhatnag recorded a rise of 26 cm and was measured at 79.32 metre while at Phaphamau, the river was flowing at 79.42-metre.

The Yamuna at Naini in the past four hours recorded a rise of 50 cm and was measured flowing at 79.80-metre at 4pm on Sunday. On Sunday evening, flood water also touched the boundary of Bade Hanuman Temple. After the Ganga water level at Bakshi Bundh crossed the 79-metre mark, irrigation department officials ordered closure of sluice gate of the bundh on Sunday morning. After closure of the sluice gate, rain water accumulated in Allahpur area was being drained out through Bakshi Bundh pumping station.

Executive engineer, irrigation, RK Singh said the levels of the Ganga and the Yamuna could witness a further rise in the next 24 hours owing to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state. At 4pm on Sunday, the Ganga was flowing at 5.31 metre below the danger mark at Phaphamau while the Yamuna was flowing at 4.93 metre below the danger mark at Naini.