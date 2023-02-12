Become job creators with your skills, Goyal urges youths

LUCKNOW Union minister for commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday, derided the opposition for misleading youth in the name of unemployment while drawing an interesting analogy with Bollywood flick ‘3 idiots’ to make a case for parents to not force career choices on their children.

Participating at the UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in Lucknow, he posed an interesting question to investors and entrepreneurs attending the special session on ‘Reinventing Skill Development Eco System in Uttar Pradesh’.

“How many of you have watched the movie ‘3 Idiots’?” he asked. Several hands went up and watching them, the minister said, “It seems most of you have seen it. But I would want you to realise that you should not let the country’s children become like ‘3 idiots’, forced to take up a career out of compulsion, and not choice,” he said.

He cited another example to demonstrate what he had in mind.

“So, we are in this GIS. Somebody must have created this tent city, this township. That’s event management and there is lot of scope in this sector. I see photographers standing here, and there is limitless scope in their sector. There was a point in time when becoming a chef wasn’t very well received, but today good chefs earn dream salaries. There are limitless possibilities in each sector,” said Goyal.

“With the investment of lakhs of crores of rupees in UP, jobs will be created on a large scale in the private and government sectors. Lot of skilled manpower will be required for these. The National Education Policy (NEP) encourages this spirit of skill development,” he added.

“In the last six years, lot of work has been done to eliminate goons and mafia from UP, and the business class is being protected. A sense of security has been created in the minds of women who now work freely in evening shifts,” he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising the importance of skill development, he said: “It was PM Modi who created a special ministry for skill development, something that none thought earlier,” said the minister.

“No matter how much the opposition parties try to trick the youth in the name of jobs, the youth of the country now understand the importance of skill development. It is the result of the efforts made by the Modi government for skill development that the trust of youngsters is increasing in PM Modi,” he said.

“Today, the youth have to connect and learn new technology like AI, machine learning. They will also have to connect themselves with the changing world and instead of running after government jobs, they will have to become job creators with their skills. There must be development of skills of our weavers, workers and artisans, so that their products reach the world market with better packaging,” he added.