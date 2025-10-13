‘Bengalin’ taunts drive Gorakhpur woman to murder grandmother with axe

A 20-year-old woman and her mother have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman's elderly grandmother with an axe and disposing of the body in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, police said on Monday. On the night of September 26, Khushi allegedly attacked her grandmother with an axe while she was asleep (Pixabay/Representative)

According to police, the incident took place on September 26 in Buidharpur village of Gorakhpur, under the jurisdiction of PP Ganj Police Station, PTI news agency reported.

‘Bengalin taunts’ drive woman to murder grandmother The accused, identified as 20-year old Khushi Kumari, is the daughter of Uttara Devi from her first marriage in West Bengal.

Police said Khushi's grandmother, Uttara Devi's 80-year-old mother-in-law, often mistreated her and referred to her as "Bengalin" in a derogatory manner due to her origins.

On the night of September 26, Khushi allegedly attacked her grandmother with an axe while she was asleep. Her mother was not at home at the time. Upon her return, Uttara Devi allegedly helped her daughter dispose of the body.

"The accused stuffed the 80-year-old woman's body in a sack, carried it on a bicycle, and disposed of it outside their village," PTI quoted police as saying.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava told reporters that an FIR was initially lodged against unknown persons after the body was discovered. During the investigation, suspicion fell on the woman's family members, who later confessed to the crime.

Khushi told the police that her grandmother mentally harassed and mistreated her due to her origins.

Police said they recovered the axe used in the murder, which had been hidden in cow dung, along with the bicycle used to transport the body.

ASP Srivastava added that both accused have been sent to jail and further legal proceedings