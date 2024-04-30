Bhatkhande celebrates Dance Day with grand concert

The dance department of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya put up a concert to commemorate International Dance Day on Monday, at Kalamandapam Auditorium here. A concert underway at Kalamandapam Auditorium in Lucknow on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The performances by students and teachers pulled in audiences with the allure of vibrant Indian classical dance forms. The event was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Mandvi Singh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While guest teachers Prerana Rana and Sumedha Gupta presented ‘mudharashtakam’ in Kathak, Dr. Garima Tandan, also a guest teacher, performed ‘alaripu’ in Bharatnatyam.

Students performed Bharatnatyam and Kathak in the Raigarh and Lucknow gharana styles, as well as a folk performance in the Kolattam style from South India. All dancers performed to accompanists playing live music with dance department head Gyanendra Dutt holding the rhythm on Nattuvangam, and instrumentalists providing support with tabla, mridangam, violin, sitar, sarangi, harmonium, and vocals.