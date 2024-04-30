 Bhatkhande celebrates Dance Day with grand concert - Hindustan Times
Bhatkhande celebrates Dance Day with grand concert

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 30, 2024 07:14 AM IST

The performances by students and teachers pulled in audiences with the allure of vibrant Indian classical dance forms.

The dance department of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya put up a concert to commemorate International Dance Day on Monday, at Kalamandapam Auditorium here.

A concert underway at Kalamandapam Auditorium in Lucknow on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)
A concert underway at Kalamandapam Auditorium in Lucknow on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The event was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Mandvi Singh.

While guest teachers Prerana Rana and Sumedha Gupta presented ‘mudharashtakam’ in Kathak, Dr. Garima Tandan, also a guest teacher, performed ‘alaripu’ in Bharatnatyam.

Students performed Bharatnatyam and Kathak in the Raigarh and Lucknow gharana styles, as well as a folk performance in the Kolattam style from South India. All dancers performed to accompanists playing live music with dance department head Gyanendra Dutt holding the rhythm on Nattuvangam, and instrumentalists providing support with tabla, mridangam, violin, sitar, sarangi, harmonium, and vocals.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Bhatkhande celebrates Dance Day with grand concert
