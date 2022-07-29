Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BHU to partially fund overseas academic travels of its scholars, faculty members

BHU to partially fund overseas academic travels of its scholars, faculty members

lucknow news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) new scheme for international travel support will fund a significant part of international travels of postdoctoral fellows, PhD scholars and regular faculty members, for participation in overseas conferences, workshops, training programs and academic meetings
The international travel support scheme was approved in the governing body meeting of Institution of Eminence, BHU, under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor prof Sudhir Kumar Jain recently, said BHU in a press statement (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

In line with its commitment to facilitate and support its researchers, scholars and faculty members in their pursuit to excel academically and professionally, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a new scheme for international travel support.

The scheme will fund a significant part of international travels of postdoctoral fellows, PhD scholars and regular faculty members, for participation in overseas conferences, workshops, short training programs and academic meetings.

The scheme was approved in the governing body meeting of Institution of Eminence, BHU, under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor prof Sudhir Kumar Jain recently, said BHU in a press statement.

As per the scheme, regular faculty members of BHU will be eligible to get financial assistance once in a financial year up to Rs. 50,000 (for SAARC and ASEAN countries) and 1,00,000 (for all other countries).

The postdoctoral fellows and PhD scholars will be entitled for financial support once in their tenure up to 25,000 (for SAARC and ASEAN countries) and 50,000 (for all other countries). The officers of the university will also be extended the benefit of the scheme on merit. The scheme will be managed by Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC) of BHU.

The press note further said VC prof Jain has underlined the need of creating more and better opportunities for BHU students and faculty members. He has also time and again assured that his administration will make all efforts to facilitate members of BHU fraternity grow academically and professionally.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
