Bihar man arrested from train in Lko with hash worth 55L

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 17, 2025 10:01 PM IST

A drug smuggler from Bihar on a Gujarat-bound train to deliver nearly 11 kg of hashish with an estimated market value around 55 lakh was arrested by UP STF at Charbagh on Monday and was booked under multiple sections of NDPS Act.

Accused Rajesh Kumar (Sourced)
“The accused was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Siwan Dumka, Bihar, was smuggling hashish in a trolley bag in a train, when after a tip-off by an informer, the STF team reached there and seized the man and the narcotics,” an STF release read.

According to the police, Rajesh used to supply customers as per demand and used to commute by train. This time, he was going from Chhapra to Vadodara on the Muzaffarpur-Surat Express but was caught.

Rajesh said during interrogation that he had been supplying hashish for a long time, which was given to him by one Mahmud, who lived next to his village, at Chhapra railway station. “He used to deliver it as per demand by hiding it in a trolley bag. He had to give this consignment to a youth at Vadodara railway station. He used to get 50,000 for one supply,” said the police.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
