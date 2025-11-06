Bihar’s youth to oust NDA from power, elect CM who will give jobs: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that Bihar’s youth had made up their minds to “oust the NDA from power and elect a chief minister who will give jobs, not jumla (rhetoric).” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raises hands with INDIA bloc candidates during an election rally in support of the alliance’s candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, in Bihar. (Handout via PTI Photo)

“The message from the first phase of the polls is that the India Alliance government will be formed in Bihar. People here are voting for young Tejashwi Yadav to become the chief minister. A job provider will be elected in Bihar,” he said addressing two rallies in support of INDIA bloc candidates in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav addressed rallies in support of Dev Gupta, candidate in the Motihari Assembly constituency of East Champaran district and Chandan Kumar, candidate in the Runnisaidpur Assembly constituency of Sitamarhi.

Accusing the BJP of “vote theft”, he said: “They have a ‘C’ team, the Election Commission party. A ‘P’ team, another party, that helps them steal votes. So, support the INDIA bloc candidates.”

“A new Bihar must be created by defeating communal forces that spread hatred. A new Bihar must be created by bringing together the oppressed, exploited and deprived communities and establishing a system of social justice. If the government changes in Bihar, youth will get jobs, employment and corruption will end. This election is about the future of Bihar,” said Yadav.

On November 7, the SP chief will address two election rallies – in support of India bloc candidates Ghulam Shahid in the Rafiganj Assembly constituency and Anita Devi in the Nokha Assembly constituency.

On November 8, he will address three rallies in support of candidates – Santosh Kushwaha in the Dhamdaha Assembly constituency of Purnia district, Vishnu Kumar in the Rajnagar Assembly constituency of Madhubani district and Mohammad Asif Ahmed in the Bisfi Assembly constituency of Madhubani district.