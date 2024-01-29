 Bike stunts on R-Day land 5 Lucknow youths in jail - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Bike stunts on R-Day land 5 Lucknow youths in jail

Bike stunts on R-Day land 5 Lucknow youths in jail

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and registered a case against 20 people at the Gomti Nagar police station

LUCKNOW Five youths were put behind bars on Monday after a purported video of 20-30 youngsters performing dangerous bike stunts in front of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park in Gomti Nagar on Republic Day went viral on social media.

Five of them were arrested and their bikes seized. (Pic for representation)
Five of them were arrested and their bikes seized. (Pic for representation)

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and registered a case against 20 people at the Gomti Nagar police station.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Five of them were arrested and their bikes seized. The youngsters were identified as Harsh Tripathi, 20, Md Faiz, 23, Golu Kashyap, 18, Mehtab Ansari, 19 and Irfan Ali, 20. They belonged to different areas of Lucknow,” stated a police press note.

The action came after the death of 9-year-old Naimish Krishna, son of ASP Shweta Srivastava, who was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in November 2023 while skating.

After the incident, several measures were put in place to check speeding on the roads, such as installing speed-breakers and barricades. The police also booked many people for crossing speed limits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On