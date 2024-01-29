Bike stunts on R-Day land 5 Lucknow youths in jail

LUCKNOW Five youths were put behind bars on Monday after a purported video of 20-30 youngsters performing dangerous bike stunts in front of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Park in Gomti Nagar on Republic Day went viral on social media. Five of them were arrested and their bikes seized. (Pic for representation)

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and registered a case against 20 people at the Gomti Nagar police station.

“Five of them were arrested and their bikes seized. The youngsters were identified as Harsh Tripathi, 20, Md Faiz, 23, Golu Kashyap, 18, Mehtab Ansari, 19 and Irfan Ali, 20. They belonged to different areas of Lucknow,” stated a police press note.

The action came after the death of 9-year-old Naimish Krishna, son of ASP Shweta Srivastava, who was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in November 2023 while skating.

After the incident, several measures were put in place to check speeding on the roads, such as installing speed-breakers and barricades. The police also booked many people for crossing speed limits.