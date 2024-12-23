Bikes & robots to ensure speed and precision in Mahakumbh Mela area

PRAYAGRAJ: Equipped with lightweight robots in their backpacks and heavy bikes modified to aid in rescue and relief works, firefighters stationed in each of the 25 sectors of the Mahakumbh Mela venue would be required to respond to emergency situations within two to three minutes of them being reported, a senior fire officer said. “There will be 80 firefighting motorbikes that will fitted with water mist systems and compressed air and foam (CAF), 125 quick response vehicles (QRVs), 120 large size water tenders, six foam tenders to ensure the safety of millions of devotees and tourists,” said Pramod Sharma, the chief fire officer of Maha Kumbh Mela (HT)

As 400 million devotees are expected to take part in the spiritual grandeur of the upcoming mega religious fair, the venue of which is spread over 4,000 hectares, that will last for 45 days, ensuring their safety remains a top priority for authorities. With the potential risks posed by temporary structures, electrical setups, and cooking areas, the fire department has deployed modern technologies and a specialised team to safeguard the event from fire hazards.

One of them is motorcycles equipped with fire extinguishing cylinders and water pumps. They will be crucial for navigating the narrow lanes within the Kumbh area. If necessary, the pumps can draw water from the river to quickly douse the flames.

“There will be 80 firefighting motorbikes that will fitted with water mist systems and compressed air and foam (CAF), 125 quick response vehicles (QRVs), 120 large size water tenders, six foam tenders to ensure the safety of millions of devotees and tourists,” said Pramod Sharma, the chief fire officer of Maha Kumbh Mela. All these preparations were made under the supervision of director general (Fire) Avinash Chandra.

“In the case of an emergency, mid-size QRVs (four-wheelers) will be our first option. And if QRVs finds it difficult to reach a location, we will rush motorbikes fitted with water mist system there.”

“Our last option will be to rush firefighters with backpacks who will leave their bikes aside and head towards the site where a fire has broken out. This is the first time we are deploying firefighting robots to tackle fire emergencies. These robots are capable of climbing stairs and extinguishing fire with precision,” a post by the official account of Maha Kumbh on X read.

Superintendent of police (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi said. “The fire department has established 53 fire stations and 26 fire posts across the venue, aiming to reach any fire incident site within three minutes. We have set up many fire hydrants, and trained firemen how to tackle a situation if fire catches in lithium battery.”

“Also, AI-powered fire detection cameras will be used to monitor potential fire outbreaks,” said Kumbh additional district magistrate (ADM) Vivek Chaturvedi.

These cameras will be installed throughout the mela area for the first time. These cameras will monitor fire incidents and instantly send alerts to a control room, allowing fire stations to respond within three minutes.

The fire department has requisitioned 10,000 advanced fire extinguishers, which will be placed in vulnerable areas such as akhara pandals, media tents, VIP offices, and other high-risk zones. Fire posts, staffed by 4 to 5 personnel, have been deployed near these installations to ensure prompt intervention.

“Extensive preparations are in place, including the deployment of advanced fire tenders and 200 specially trained rescue teams. To control fire incidents in the camps of the akharas (Hindu monastic orders), 5,000 special fire extinguishers are also being provided,” chief fire officer and nodal officer for Mahakumbh Pramod Sharma said.

To further enhance operational coordination, the fire department has set up dedicated control rooms, which will maintain constant communication with fire officers on the ground. A meticulously crafted emergency protocol has been established to ensure a rapid and effective response in an emergency.

Additionally, the state government has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services and the National Fire Service College in Nagpur for external audits, to ensure “zero fire incidents” throughout the Mela period, officials added.

Readiness in 2019 vs in 2025

The CFO said that compared to Kumbh 2019, significantly more manpower and vehicles were being deployed for the Mahakumbh. In 2019, 43 temporary fire stations were set up, but for 2025, this number will increase to 50.

Similarly, the number of temporary fire posts will rise from 15 to 20, and fire watch towers will increase from 43 to 50. Additionally, over 7,000 fire hydrants will be installed, compared to 4,200 in 2019. The number of fire reserve water tanks will also double, from 75 to more than 150, the official said.

In terms of manpower, 1,551 personnel were deployed in 2019, while this year the number has been increased to 2,071. The number of fire vehicles has nearly doubled, from 166 to 351, ensuring a robust and swift response to any fire incidents during the event.

In Kumbh 2013, there were 612 fire incidents, resulting in six fatalities and 15 burn injuries. The 2019 Kumbh saw only 55 fire incidents, and no fatalities or burn injuries, officials pointed out.