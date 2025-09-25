Billboards, padyatras, outreach -- Yogi govt markets GST reforms

As part of the ongoing ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, launched with the ‘Next-Gen reforms’ on the first day of Navratri, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers have embarked on a mission to highlight that the reduced GST slabs will not hurt revenue collections and are expected to boost revenue in the coming months. CM Yogi Adityanath sticks a GST handbill at a book store in Lucknow on Wednesday as part of the outreach drive. (HT)

On Wednesday, CM Yogi Adityanath visited the main Hazratganj market to give the reforms a further push. Finance minister Suresh Khanna, who undertook a ‘padyatra’ in Lucknow on Monday, will also be visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on September 27 to attend events around the ‘GST savings festival’.

All UP ministers, including the two deputy CMs (Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya), BJP MPs and legislators have been tasked with visiting markets and holding ‘padyatras’ to convince people that the GST reforms, implemented at the behest of PM Modi, are a win-win situation for both traders and consumers.

Those aware of the development said that the BJP wanted to affirm that the GST reforms would propel growth.

A senior BJP functionary said a circular dated September 20, 2025 had been sent to all CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, asking them to undertake visits and ‘padyatras’ in the main markets across the state from September 22 to 29. “The main objective is to create a festive mood and ensure that the benefits of GST reforms are passed on to every section of society,” the functionary said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and urban development minister AK Sharma have also visited markets in the state capital. Both deputy CMs have countered the opposition’s criticism.

While Pathak said that even the workers of opposition parties were thanking PM Modi for the GST relief, Maurya said opposition leaders did not want the benefits of GST reforms to be passed on to people.

The state government has put up billboards at different places highlighting the GST reforms. MPs and legislators have also been asked to get billboards of specified designs with slogans such as “Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai” prepared and get them installed at shops. All the ministers and incharges of various districts have also been asked to meet corporators and other public representatives.