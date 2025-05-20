Bird flu scare: All UP zoos, lion safari shut for visitors till May 27

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR/KANPUR All zoos in Uttar Pradesh, along with the Etawah Lion Safari, will remain closed for visitors till May 27 as a precautionary measure to ensure that all protocols for H5 avian influenza are followed for the safety of birds and animals, said forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday. Experts from the Central Zoo Authority collecting samples at the Gorakhpur zoo on Monday. (HT Photo)

Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Kanpur zoos were already shut till May 20 in wake of bird flu deaths but the closure has now been extended. “The closure of zoos is precautionary, and to ensure all protocols for H5 avian influenza are followed for safety of birds and animals,” said Saxena.

The closure of the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur may be extended further said officials. A public notice regarding the indefinite closure has been posted at the zoo entrance.

So far, deaths of Tiger ‘Keshri’, aged over seven years, on March 30, followed by that of a leopard on April 7, Tigress ‘Shakti’ on May 8, Lion ‘Pataudi’ on May 15, and a peacock have been confirmed due to bird flu in Gorakhpur and Kanpur zoos.

A team formed by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) is on an inspection at Gorakhpur zoo, where the first death was reported. The team includes officials from the animal husbandry department, Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) and officials from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. On the second day of their investigation, the panel collected random samples from key animals, including a Barbary Lion and two other big cats.

Besides, more than 50 environmental samples were collected, including bird droppings, surface swabs, and drinking water sources.

Gorakhpur zoo director Vikas Yadav stated that the extended closure is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential outbreak.

Meanwhile concerns rose following the discovery of dead crows within the zoo premises. As of Monday evening, the total number of crow deaths on-site rose to nine. Veterinary staff sent the latest samples to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for further analysis.

Meanwhile, Covid protocols have been implemented in one-kilometre radius around the Kanpur zoo in wake of the avian influenza scare. The action follows the deaths of a lion and a peacock within the past week, prompting concern among local authorities and residents.

Additional CMO Dr Rajeshwar Tiwari said Covid protocols have been enforced as avian influenza can be transmitted to humans. “People must wash their hands regularly, wear face masks, and maintain physical distance,” he said, adding a medical team will monitor the area, examine residents, collect samples where required, and provide medicines as needed.

A significant population resides around the zoo. One of the housing projects developed by the Kanpur Development Authority is situated adjacent the zoo’s hospital and incineration zone. Many residents living close to the facility have expressed concern and kept their windows shut as a safety measure.

Central Zoo Authority (CZA) officials are expected to carry out an inspection of the zoo on Wednesday and likely to recommend additional steps to prevent spread of infection.

According to regional forest officer Naved Ikram, no animal deaths were reported on Tuesday. He noted that blood and swab samples from 11 animals have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal, and the results are expected by Wednesday morning. Samples from zoo staff and water collected from various parts of the zoo have also been submitted for testing. “At present, the situation appears to be under control,” Ikram said.

Two tigresses, Aadya and Pushpa, reportedly consumed only half their usual meal on Tuesday, and their condition is being watched closely by veterinary staff.