Birds a bigger threat than high-rises to flight safety in Lucknow

While high-rise buildings are often seen as major obstacles to flight safety, birds pose a far greater threat. Officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) are now grappling with this unexpected hazard.

According to airport authorities, the persistent presence of birds in the flight path poses a significant risk to aircraft, especially during take-off and landing. The primary reason is the numerous meat shops operating in nearby areas, selling and disposing of raw meat in the open. This practice attracts large flocks of birds, particularly kites and crows, creating a dangerous situation for planes.

“Birds are unpredictable, and even a single bird strike can endanger hundreds of lives,” said a senior airport official. “The situation becomes especially risky during early mornings and evenings when flights are more frequent and bird activity is high.”

Following an incident at Ahmedabad airport, the administration is concerned about the presence of seven meat shops within one kilometer and around 40 meat shops within a three-kilometer radius of the airport.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “The AAI has raised the issue of meat shops operating near the airport with the district administration several times. The meat leftovers attract birds, thus compromising the safe operation of aircraft.” The officer added that the problem is aggravated by some villagers in the vicinity of the airport who throw garbage outside their houses, which also attracts birds. To combat this, airport authorities burst crackers to chase away birds before every flight.

Earlier, on January 29, 2023, approximately 180 passengers and eight crew members of an Air Asia flight i5-319 from Lucknow to Kolkata had a close call when the plane suffered a bird hit during its take-off roll at CCSIA.

Despite clear regulations prohibiting the sale of raw meat within a certain radius of the airport, enforcement remains weak. The municipal corporation has been urged multiple times to relocate meat shops and improve waste management in the surrounding areas, but progress has been slow. Experts warn that the problem could escalate if not addressed quickly, as bird strikes can cause severe engine damage and, in rare cases, force emergency landings.