Birdwatching season in UP set for early take-off as ‘winged wonders’ touch down

LUCKNOW Black Headed Gulls from the colder regions of central Asia are making their appearance around tourist boats on the Ganga in Varanasi, while Demoiselle Cranes journeying from Mongolia have arrived at Dudhwa National Park (DNP). This marks a significant influx of migratory birds in Uttar Pradesh, signaling an earlier-than-usual onset of the peak bird-watching season in the state. Demoiselle Cranes at Chandan chowki, Dudhwa Core region. (Sourced)

As wetlands and sanctuaries come to life, the favourable weather creates perfect conditions for spotting a diverse range of both resident and migratory species.“Climate change in the countries of origin of our feathered visitors has compelled them to travel distances of up to 8,000 km, which has shifted the peak birdwatching season in Uttar Pradesh to before mid-December this year. In previous years, this peak typically occurred after the third week of December. We are fully prepared for their arrival,” explained Sunil Chaudhary, head of the forest force and principal chief conservator of forests, UP.

“The arrival of Siberian birds is underway in Varanasi, where tourists are witnessing a remarkable assemblage of birds. These visitors are likely to remain until March 2026,” noted Ravi Singh, conservator of forests for the Varanasi circle.

In light of this influx, directives have been issued to the managements of bird sanctuaries, emphasising the need to complete weed removal from lakes, establish nesting areas, and minimise human interference in places where birds are likely to nest. Ensuring their security is also a priority, said officials.

Uttar Pradesh boasts around two dozen significant locations for migratory birds, including the Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary in Unnao, Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli, Sarsai Nawar Bird Sanctuary in Etawah, Parvati Aranga Bird Sanctuary in Gonda, Lakh Bahosi Bird Sanctuary in Kannauj, Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary in Bulandshahr and Sandi Bird Sanctuary in Hardoi.

“Migratory birds look for a place similar to the one they live in. That is why when they enter from Gujarat, not all stay there. Those originally living along the sea choose to stay in Gujarat, while those living in UP-like places (wetland, along river) reach UP and some reach the foothills,” said Aditi Sharma, chief conservator of forests and director, Lucknow Zoo.

The DNP, a prominent eco-tourism hub in UP, has recently observed bar-headed and grey-headed geese, alongside the Demoiselle Crane that migrates from Mongolia.

“We spotted migratory birds near Chandan Chauki. It’s likely they are heading towards significant wintering locations like Jaisalmer, Bharatpur and western Uttar Pradesh. A small group of Demoiselle Cranes halted here for three days before resuming their journey. The sighting of flocks moving towards Palia and Dudhwa suggests that this area continues to play a crucial role as a migratory corridor,” shared Vipin Kapoor Saini, a wildlife biologist at Dudhwa and a snake expert.

“Apart from Siberia, UP gets migratory birds from Mongolia, Kazakhstan, China and Southern Russia (Boreal forest),” said Asad Rehmani, former director, Bombay Natural History Society.

The Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, which gets a large number of visitors from Lucknow and Kanpur, is a destination for over 250 species of birds flying in from Northern Europe, Tibet, China and Siberia. The major winged guests are Greylag Goose, Pintail, Red-crested Pochard, Gadwall, Coot and Mallard.

India is a crucial part of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) for migratory birds, acting as a critical wintering and stopover site for species migrating from Siberia and other parts of Eurasia. India’s role includes providing vital habitats and wetlands.

Uttar Pradesh’s wetlands and other habitats are part of the CAF, a major migration route for birds travelling from their breeding grounds in Siberia and other northern regions to wintering grounds in India and other parts of South Asia. Wetlands and grasslands serve as crucial stopover and wintering sites for migratory bird species.