BJP district secy shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur

LUCKNOW BJP’s local OBC leader Pramod Yadav, 55, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in full public view in Bodhapur village of Jaunpur on Thursday, a day after former MP Dhananjay Singh, who was planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls from this district, and an aide were sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment by the MP/MLA court in a 2020 kidnapping case of a senior U.P. Jal Nigam official, said police. Locals said Wednesday’s murder would raise the political temperature of Jaunpur ahead of 2024 LS polls. (Pic for representation)

The conviction dealt to a major blow to Singh’s plan to contest polls from Jaunpur seat and is set to influence the politics of this caste-riddled constituency where the BJP has fielded Maharashtra’s former junior home minister Kripa Shankar Singh as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The deceased, Pramod Yadav, district unit secretary of the BJP, had a long association with the saffron party as his father Rajbali Yadav was associated with Jan Sangh. In 2012 assembly polls, Pramod filed nomination as BJP candidate from Malhani, earlier known as Rari, but his candidature was rejected due to some error.

Earlier, he had contested assembly polls from Rari Assembly as an independent candidate in 2007.

SP (Jaunpur) Ajay Pal Sharma said Pramod Yadav had travelled some distance from his house when two assailants intercepted him on the pretext of giving him a card and opened fire at him from close range. He said some eyewitnesses informed that the assailants fired around 10 rounds and Yadav suffered six bullet wounds, including three in the abdomen and three in the shoulder, hand and thigh.

He said the involvement of three people was suspected in the murder as one person was standing with a bike at some distance from the spot and the two assailants fled along with him after executing the crime. Yadav’s kin rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“We have deployed teams to work out the case at the earliest. So far, family members have not raised suspicion on anyone,” he emphasized.

Another police official said police teams were also looking into the angle of old enmity as the deceased’s father Rajbali Yadav was also murdered in a similar way around 35 years ago.