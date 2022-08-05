BJP govt doesn’t even want Janmashtami to be celebrated: Akhilesh
Attacking the Centre over inflation and taxes, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the government has imposed GST on milk products as it does not want people to even celebrate Janmashtami. Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 or 19. He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.
“The BJP is not bothered about inflation. It has imposed goods and services tax (GST) on milk and curd,” the SP chief said. Referring to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, he said he had heard that the CM offered a bucket of milk to Lord Shiva.
“If anyone wants to offer a packet of milk to Baba Bholenath, won’t they have to pay tax? This government doesn’t even want Janmashtami to be celebrated,” the SP chief told reporters. He said this after paying respect to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here.
The former chief minister also said Uttar Pradesh can’t become a trillion-dollar economy amidst rising incidents of crime in the state. “People of backward castes, Dalits and Muslims have suffered the most under BJP rule,” he alleged and reiterated that caste census will be undertaken in Uttar Pradesh when his government comes to power.
Talking about Janeshwar Mishra, the SP chief said, “Janeshwar Mishra lived his entire life on the principles of socialism. No one has embodied principles of socialism like he did.” (With PTI inputs)
Talking about “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The country must realise that the BJP is a political wing of RSS and if we see its history, it has not hoisted the tricolour on its premises for many years.”
Accusing the BJP of doing politics of divide and rule, he said, “I want to caution that the BJP can cause riots in the name of ‘Tiranga’...‘Tiranga Yatra’. You all must remember what happened in Kasganj. How BJP workers caused riots in Kasganj in the name of Tiranga Yatra.”
He said this while talking to newspersons at Janeshwar Mishra Park on the sidelines of the event held to celebrate the birth anniversary of party icon the late Janeshwar Mishra.
On January 26, 2018, violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in Kasganj following an altercation during a Tiranga bike rally. Yadav said so far as the Tricolour was concerned, it was during the SP regime that the tallest Tricolour in Lucknow was installed at this park.
-
Patients bear brunt as traffic bottlenecks slow down ambulances on Lucknow roads
Traffic isn't just troublesome for daily commuters, a majority of whom can afford to be a bit late, but also those in ambulances bear the brunt of snail-paced vehicles on roads. For instance, reaching King George's Medical University trauma centre from Lucknow's Dandaiya market —a distance of 5.5 km — could take up to 25 minutes during peak hours but if the traffic is smooth, the same distance takes less than 10 minutes to cover.
-
Ram temple: Special puja, decoration mark second anniversary of bhoomi pujan
The Ram Janmabhoomi campus wore a festive look and was decorated with flowers on the second anniversary of the Ram temple's bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the bhoomi pujan on August 5, 2020. Head priest of the makeshift temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, performed a special puja ceremony with Vedic rituals. Devotees in large numbers also turned up at Ram Janmabhoomi to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.
-
Delhi daily Covid tally remains above 2,000-mark, positivity rate at 12.95%
Covid-19 cases in Delhi remained above the 2,000-mark for the third consecutive day as the capital logged 2,419 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin shared by the government. It is the highest jump in daily infections in the last six months. The number of active cases stands at 6,876. On Thursday, the city had reported 2,202 new infections and four fatalities in the span of 24-hours.
-
U.P.: Woman with two minor sons jumps before moving train in Lucknow, all dead
A 36-year-old woman along with her two minor sons aged 8 and 2.5 years respectively jumped in front of moving train near Fatima hospital crossing here and died on Friday morning, police said. As per the police, the woman and her younger son died on the spot while the elder son succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre of King George's Medical University.
-
Experts to deliberate on latest tech in road construction at Indian Roads Congress in Lucknow
Around 3000 engineers from across the world are likely to attend the 81st annual session of the Indian Roads Congress to be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 and discuss latest technologies in road construction. The Indian Roads Congress is the apex body of highway engineers in the country. According to officials, experts from America, Middle East, Singapore as well as from all states of the country are expected to participate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics