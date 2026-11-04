BJP has no ground left, political graph falling after successive setbacks: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had lost ground following successive electoral setbacks, with its political graph continuously declining. SP president Akhilesh Yadav addressing workers and leaders at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing party leaders, workers and supporters from various districts at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the BJP had suffered a blow first in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and more recently in the Legislative Council polls.

“The BJP’s ground has slipped. There is no ground left for it. Where will they set their foot now?” he asked, adding that the party’s leaders were left with nothing but “empty boasts”.

The SP chief said people in Uttar Pradesh were fed up with what he termed the BJP’s “misrule, corruption and large-scale loot”.

“The BJP’s graph is continuously falling. It has already fallen in the eyes of the public,” Yadav said, alleging that the party was now panicking and resorting to conspiracies and false accusations against the SP leadership and the PDA alliance to defame them and confuse voters.

Describing the BJP as the “enemy of democracy”, Yadav alleged that it was trying to cling to power by manipulating voter lists and “stealing” elections.

He urged party workers to remain vigilant, carefully check electoral rolls and ensure that no genuine voter’s name was deleted. He also cautioned them against falling for any provocations.

“The 2027 Assembly elections will be a battle to save democracy, and democracy can only survive if names remain on the voter list,” the SP chief said.

He reiterated his demand that electoral rolls be linked with Aadhaar cards to prevent fraud.

The former chief minister said an SP government, if voted to power in 2027, would provide free treatment to the poor in government hospitals without the requirement of any card. He also promised to revive hospitals and medical colleges which, he claimed, had been ruined under the BJP government.

Extending Diwali greetings, Yadav urged SP and PDA workers to work with determination to defeat the BJP in the UP Assembly elections.