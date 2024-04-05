BJP in campaign blitz mode, Opposition yet to get going

Even as the BJP has launched a Lok Sabha election campaign blitz in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition’s poll drive is yet to take off in the state. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting (PTI File)

Neither top SP leaders, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav, nor the senior Congress leadership comprising party president Mallikarjun Kharge, national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi or senior leader Rahul Gandhi have held any signature Lok Sabha 2024 campaign event in the state so far. The two partners are still chalking out a plan for the INDIA bloc joint campaign in the state.

“Top SP leaders, including Akhilesh Yadavji, will now launch the campaign for the first phase constituencies on April 8 and 9. The details are being worked out,” said senior SP leader and INDIA bloc’s SP coordination committee member Udaiveer Singh.

Congress spokesperson CP Rai said: “So far, no programme of rallies has come either for top Congress leaders or INDIA bloc joint campaigns. The Congress has big rallies scheduled for Saturday in Jaipur and Hyderabad. Thereafter, we expect the U.P. plan to come.”

With the BJP campaign machine in overdrive, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has held 20 rallies since March 27 in Mathura, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, covering the entire first phase and second phase constituencies at least once. He held two campaign events in Mathura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Meerut on March 31 and Union home minister Amit Shah roared against the Opposition at a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar on April 3, the same day on which defence minister Rajnath Singh held a rally in Ghaziabad.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha poll will be held on April 19 in eight Uttar Pradesh constituencies -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. The second phase will be held on April 26 in another eight U.P. constituencies -- Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.