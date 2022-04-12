BJP man, aides booked for attacking Lakhimpur violence case witness
A first information report (FIR) was lodged against a BJP office-bearer and some others in Rampur district on Monday for allegedly attacking and threatening an eyewitness in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case against junior union home minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, police officials said on Tuesday.
They said the FIR was lodged at Bilaspur police station of Rampur district and the police were investigating the matter.
Rampur superintendent of police Ankit Mittal said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Hardeep Singh, who is key witness and one of the victims in the Lakhimpur violence incident.
Mittal further said a police team visited the alleged crime spot and initial investigation suggested that “it was a case of road rage and had nothing to do with Lakhimpur violence case.”
Singh is witness in the Lakhimpur violence main case wherein Ashish Mishra’s jeep crushed protesting farmers, killing four of them and injuring many others on October 3, 2021.
In the FIR, Singh alleged that BJP district general secretary Meher Singh Deol, one Siravjeet Singh Ghumman and three other unidentified people attacked and threatened him when he was returning from a Gurudwara at around 7 pm on Sunday.
He alleged Deol blocked his way when he, along with two others -- Satindra Singh and Jagjeet Singh -- reached near King Villa hotel in Rampur.
He further said in the FIR that Deol and his other associates threatened to shoot him if he turned up as witness in the Lakhimpur violence case, and also hit him with the butt of a revolver due to which he suffered injuries on his face.
He said the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he visited Lakhimpur court in connection with the case.
-
Cop jumps before moving train in UP’s Meerut, dies
A 51-year-old sub inspector (S-I), who was posted with crime branch here, allegedly jumped before a speeding train at Meerut city railway station and died on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (city), Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar said initial investigation into the incident revealed that family feud could have led the S-I to the extreme step. Police received information that a man had jumped in front of Ahmadabad-Rishikesh Yoga Express train.
-
Partly cloudy weather in Pune gives relief from soaring temperatures
PUNE Cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday. Temperatures in Pune have been rising to 40 degrees Celsius since April 6. According to India Meteorological Department partly cloudy skies will prevail until April 17. The temperature too will come down by one or two degrees Celsius. Last week the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius.
-
One dead, three injured as drunk driver crashes into pedestrians
Mumbai A head clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters died, while three other pedestrians were severely injured when a car ran over them opposite the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the offending vehicle was drunk and on a joyride after dropping off Singh's employer. According to the police, while head clerk Gautam Dhadse (36) died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment.
-
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
-
Centre rejected over 50% ex-gratia claims by Covid orphans
Mumbai Of the 9,700 applications received for the ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from PMCares to the orphaned children due to Covid, the central government approved just 4,350 applications. Of them, 790 applications are from Maharashtra, according to the information by the union women and child welfare ministry. Union secretary WCD Indeevar Pandey said that more than 50% of the applications were rejected as many of them were duplicate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics