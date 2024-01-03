close_game
BJP minister, MLA openly assaulting Dalit councillors in Meerut condemnable: Mayawati

BJP minister, MLA openly assaulting Dalit councillors in Meerut condemnable: Mayawati

Jan 03, 2024 07:08 AM IST

BJP minister, MLA openly assaulting Dalit councillors in Meerut condemnable: Mayawati

Members of the BJP and opposition parties came to blows during a Meerut municipal corporation board meeting recently, with both sides accusing each other of insulting and attacking their councillors.

In a post on social media platform X, the BSP supremo said, "Recently in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a BJP minister and MLA are openly assaulting Dalit councillors of the municipal corporation, showing their arrogance of power, which is extremely sad, unfortunate and condemnable."

"The BJP and its government should immediately take cognizance of this and take strict action against the culprits," she added.

A political row had erupted after the incident with the Samajwadi Party alleging that Dalit councillors were targeted by BJP members, who denied the charge.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Congress state unit president Ajay Rai have slammed the BJP over the incident.

