LUCKNOW: Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday took a potshot at the Global Happiness Index, which ranked economically struggling Pakistan above India. Sarojini Nagar MLA said that biased portrayals by international agencies undermine India’s remarkable growth and global standing (Sourced)

In a statement, he drew attention to the disparities between India and Pakistan, questioning the credibility of international agencies such as the Global Happiness Index. Singh highlighted several key comparative data points to underscore his argument.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Highlighting economic disparities, Singh said that India’s GDP stands at $3.39 trillion, whereas Pakistan’s GDP is $376 billion. India boasts foreign reserves of $642 billion compared to Pakistan’s $8 billion. Furthermore, India’s inflation rate is 5.09%, compared to Pakistan’s 23%.

Likewise, on social indicators, India’s literacy rate is pegged at 77%, surpassing Pakistan’s 59%. India’s life expectancy stands at 71 years, higher than Pakistan’s 66.5 years. Additionally, India’s poverty rate is significantly lower at 11.6% (rural) and 6.3% (urban) compared to Pakistan’s 40%.

Singh said that biased portrayals by international agencies undermine India’s remarkable growth and global standing. He urged for a critical examination of such rankings, emphasizing the need to challenge and discard biased assessments that fail to recognize India’s progress and potential.

“Biased portrayals by international agencies undermine India’s remarkable growth and global standing,” he added.