BJP mobilises cadre in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Lucknow: A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the party’s election campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swung into action mode to mobilize its cadre with a series of meetings in both the Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP would organize booth victory campaign on May 16, 17 and 18 to mobilize the party cadre before the poll. (Pic for representation)

BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat Smriti Irani, who is locked in contest with Congress candidate KL Sharma, addressed street corner meetings in dozen of villages in Jagdishpur, Raniganj and Haliyapur area of the constituency. BJP candidate from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat Dinesh Pratap Singh, who is in fray against Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, shot off an emotional letter to the voters of the constituency highlighting the work done by the BJP government and himself in the constituency. He alleged that the Gandhi family neglected Rae Bareli.

Addressing public meetings, Smriti Irani called upon the voters to support the BJP over the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. She also highlighted the development and welfare projects launched by the BJP government in Amethi. The Congress government had neglected Amethi whereas the BJP government had launched infrastructure and industrial projects to give momentum to progress and employment generation in the area, she said.

BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary held a meeting of the Lok Sabha election management committee in Amethi on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha polling. He told the party office -bearers and booth level workers to ensure that BJP supporters cast their votes. The ‘panna pramukhs’ should visit each households to contact the voters. They should enlighten the voters about the achievements of the BJP government and urge them to exercise their franchise rights, he said.

The BJP would organize booth victory campaign on May 16, 17 and 18 to mobilize the party cadre before the poll. “The party workers have to work hard for 100% polling of the BJP supporters vote. BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third time on the strength of the party workers,” he said.

BJP district unit president Ram Prasad Mishra said the party had divided the workers into two groups. One group would be engaged in election campaign while the second group had been entrusted with the organizational works.