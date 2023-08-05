BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets 2-year jail in 2011 assault case, likely to be disqualified from LS

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Shankar Katheria was on Saturday handed two-year imprisonment by an Agra court in connection with a 2011 assault case. BJP lawmaker Ram Shankar Katheria(Saumya Khandelwal/HT File)

Katheria, a former Union minister, is accused of assaulting an employee of the power supply company way back in 2011.

With today's court order, Katheria is likely to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha. He is the sitting Lok Sabha member from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.



An elected representative sentenced for any offence for two years or more faces immediate disqualification under the Representation of People Act, 1951.



“...I appeared before the court normally. Court has given a decision against me today. I respect the court, I have the right to appeal and I will exercise it”, Katheria told news agency ANI.

Who is Ram Shankar Katheria?

Ram Shankar Katheria is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Etawah's Uttar Pradesh. He had served as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development from November 2014 to July 2016.



Katheria has also served as the chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He is a member of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.



In 2019, Katheria was booked in a case related to attack on a toll plaza staff in Agra. Bodyguards of the lawmaker allegedly beat toll plaza employees and fired in the air. The assault was caught on the toll plaza's CCTV cameras. But the BJP leader alleged that it was toll plaza employees who had attacked his security guards, forcing them to open fire in self defence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail