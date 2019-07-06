BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria’s bodyguards thrash toll plaza staff in Agra

Barely three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the BJP that violent behaviour by its lawmakers was unacceptable following an assault by Indore MLA Aaskh Vijayvargiya on a civic officer, bodyguards of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria, allegedly thrashed toll plaza employees and fired in the air after an argument in Agra early Saturday.

The assault was caught on the toll plaza’s CCTV cameras.

Katheria who is Lok Sabha MP from Etawah, was also present at the spot, toll plaza staffers said. He had been an MP from Agra twice. He is also the chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes

He was returning from Delhi and was crossing toll plaza at Rehan Kala in Etmadpur area of Agra district at about 3 am on Saturday. He was reportedly travelling with his wife when the incident happened

The toll plaza staff claimed that trouble began after they asked drivers in Katheria’s cavalcade to exit in a proper queue so that the boom barrier does not fall on any of the vehicles but the MP’s staff got down and thrashed them.

A member of Katheria’s security staff is also seen in the video firing in the air.

#WATCH Agra: Security Personnel of BJP MP and Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Ram Shankar Katheria, thrash toll plaza employees and fire in the air after an argument. Katheria was also present at the spot pic.twitter.com/W8g5Wo4bN6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2019

Anupam Singh, a member of the toll plaza staff has lodged complaint at Etmadpur police station naming Ram Shankar Katheria and his staff for the attack and firing at Rehan Kalan toll plaza on inner ring road.

“A case is being registered on FIR lodged by toll staff under relevant sections,” said Agra’s senior superintendent police (SSP) Babloo Kumar. When asked if Katheria will be named in the case, the SSP said that it is matter of investigation and those involved are being identified on basis of CCTV footage and arrests would be made of the guilty in compliance with the law.

The MP’s staff could not be contacted for comments.

Katheria has been a controversial leader. In April, the Uttar Pradesh police had lodged an FIR against him, two party MLAs and 17 others for allegedly assaulting a police sub-inspector during a public meeting in Patthra area of Etawah in the run up to the general elections.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:20 IST