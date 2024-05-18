BJP on its way out...‘achhe din’ never came: Maya in Pratapgarh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Friday came down heavily on the ruling party stating that it (the Bharatiya Janata Party) won’t be able to return to power at the Centre, especially if the elections were held in a free and fair manner, owing to its policies. At a public rally in Pratapgarh on Friday, Mayawati campaigned for her party’s Pratapgarh candidate Prathamesh Mishra as well for Jagannath Pal (Phulpur), Ramesh Kumar Patel (Allahabad) and Shubh Narayan Gautam (Kaushambi).

Addressing a public rally in the Vishwanathganj assembly constituency area of Pratapgarh, Mayawati observed that the BJP might suffer the same fate as the Congress and its allies did in the past.

“If the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are not tampered with, then the BJP is on its way out as none of its drama, rhetoric and guarantees are working in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. People have realised that the promises of ‘achhe din (good days)’ made by it in the past have not been fulfilled.”

The BSP chief further alleged that the BJP continued to put all its efforts into making its “favourite capitalists” richer and using their financial support to not just run its organisation but also contest polls just like most other political parties. “All of this has come to light in the report on electoral bonds. Even the Supreme Court of India recently took a serious note of this issue and served notices on the central government...” she said.

Mayawati said when this report became public, it emerged that the BJP, the Congress and other opposition parties had taken crores of rupees through electoral bonds from industrialists and capitalists. “But this report had no mention of the BSP taking any money through electoral bonds. The BSP runs on funds collected from its members as membership fees,” she claimed.

Mayawati accused the BJP of following the footsteps of the Congress in politicising various government probe agencies and maintained that farmers across the country were in distress during the BJP’s rule in stark contrast to the four times that the BSP was in power in UP.

She also claimed that the reservation policy had been rendered ineffective under the BJP and Samajwadi Party rule in the state as SC/ST reserved posts were not getting filled. Mayawati also hit out at the BJP and other parties in power in states for failing to ensure reservation in jobs at private firms and outsourcing works of government departments to private players.

While the Kaushambi parliamentary seat would go to polls in on May 20, Allahabad, Phulpur and Pratapgarh are gearing up for the exercise on May 25.