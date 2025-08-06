Search
BJP opposing constitution through SIR move: Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 08:12 pm IST

In a statement, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP wants to ‘snatch’ the public’s right to vote in a bid to prevent electoral defeat. “There is no concept of elections in the autocratic ideology of the dominant BJP,” Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, is acting against the Constitution. He said the SP and INDIA bloc’s opposition to the move was aimed at protecting democratic rights.

SP chief says INDIA bloc’s protest against SIR is to ‘save Constitution’ (Sourced)
In a statement, he said the BJP wants to ‘snatch’ the public’s right to vote in a bid to prevent electoral defeat. “There is no concept of elections in the autocratic ideology of the dominant BJP,” Yadav said.

Attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that the law and order situation had collapsed, and an atmosphere of anarchy prevailed across the state.

“Farmers are not getting fertilisers despite waiting in queues for hours. The government has failed to curb black marketing and profiteering. All their promises to farmers remain confined to paper,” Yadav claimed.

He also targeted the state administration over its flood relief response. “Several districts are flooded, and lakhs need food, shelter, and medical help, but the government is missing. Despite spending over 20,000 crore in the budget, waterlogging and potholes persist on roads,” he said.

He named Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Ballia, Varanasi, and Hamirpur among the districts where, he claimed, flood victims were not receiving any assistance.

